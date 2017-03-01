Ulta Beauty warehouse and its 600 job...

Ulta Beauty warehouse and its 600 jobs appear destined for Fresno site

Clayco, a Chicago construction firm, has set up a construction trailer office at East and Central avenues in south Fresno. The company has identified Ulta Beauty as its client for a 670,000-square-foot e-commerce distribution center in Fresno.

