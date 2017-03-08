Ulta Beauty officially picks Fresno for distribution center that would employ hundreds
Architectural renderings of an Ulta Beauty distribution center in Fresno. The company and city announced Friday, March 10, 2017, that Fresno was chosen for the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|powerball winner fraud (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|wallmart elder q...
|3
|nessa da one
|Mar 8
|her man
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Mar 8
|Frommage
|2
|margaret mims supremist
|Mar 6
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Mar 5
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC