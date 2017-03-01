Tower District bar patron says he doesna t recall smashing cocktail glass into womana s face
Fresno businessman Kelly Duley testified in his criminal trial Friday that he doesn't remember smashing a cocktail glass into the face of a woman inside a Tower District bar and grill in July 2013. But he told jurors that he does remember Sarah Fisher slapping him twice before hitting him in the chin with a beer bottle, causing him to blackout and fall to the floor of the Score Sports Cafe & Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|8
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher...
|Thu
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Feb 28
|Blabs N Marvelcuck
|5
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Feb 26
|Human
|18
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC