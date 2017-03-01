Tower District bar patron says he doesna t recall smashing cocktail glass into womana s face

Fresno businessman Kelly Duley testified in his criminal trial Friday that he doesn't remember smashing a cocktail glass into the face of a woman inside a Tower District bar and grill in July 2013. But he told jurors that he does remember Sarah Fisher slapping him twice before hitting him in the chin with a beer bottle, causing him to blackout and fall to the floor of the Score Sports Cafe & Lounge.

