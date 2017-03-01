Tip-off time? Fresno considers basketball courts for downtowna s Eaton Plaza

The city of Fresno appears poised to build a couple of basketball courts in downtown Fresno's Eaton Plaza, shoehorned between a pair of asphalt parking lots near an amphitheater and the city's historic water tower. Green-space fans in the city are concerned that if the $200,000 proposal is ultimately approved, it would mark a turn away from a long-dormant - and expensive - plan to develop Eaton Plaza into a visual centerpiece of grass, trees, fountains, trellises and benches.

