This Fresno folklorist will help oversee the nationa s memorable folk treasures

Fresno resident and folklorist Amy Kitchener will help tend the nation's collective memories as a trustee of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The co-founder and executive director of the Alliance for California Traditional Arts , with offices in Fresno, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles, Kitchener has been tapped for a six-year term on the American Folklife Center's board of trustees.

