Steak 'n Shake comes to Fresno

Founded in Normal, Illinois, in 1934, Steak 'n Shake bills itself as America's oldest burger restaurant. Offering burgers made with steak meat along with over 20 flavors of hand-dipped milkshakes, the restaurant in Fresno will open Monday, March 6, on East Kings Canyon Road, between Peach and Willow.

