PG&E employees rescued by helicopter in Fresno County foothills
Two Pacific Gas & Electric employees had minor injuries Monday morning after a vehicle they riding in tumbled down a ravine near Balch Camp, about 45 miles east of Fresno. Denny Boyles, a PG&E spokesman, said two hydroelectric plant employees ended up careening down an embankment after the car they were in left the roadway.
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|margaret mims supremist
|19 hr
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|22 hr
|Pauline Kisselmoore
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Sun
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Sun
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
