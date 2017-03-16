PG&E employees rescued by helicopter ...

PG&E employees rescued by helicopter in Fresno County foothills

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Two Pacific Gas & Electric employees had minor injuries Monday morning after a vehicle they riding in tumbled down a ravine near Balch Camp, about 45 miles east of Fresno. Denny Boyles, a PG&E spokesman, said two hydroelectric plant employees ended up careening down an embankment after the car they were in left the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
margaret mims supremist 19 hr obesity send deputy 1
Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier 22 hr Pauline Kisselmoore 1
Obama Caught Monkeying with Election Sun Ochelle Mi 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sun Former Client 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 49
News Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Scotty 2
Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake Feb 28 Liberty FerSmall 3
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC