Pets for Adoption, Saturday, March 4

Please say hello to Sina A006319! Sina is a 1 year old, female, brown and white, Hound blend. If you're looking for a lounging companion, this girl is the one for you! While she enjoys going on daily walks, Sina loves to relax and enjoy her days surrounded by loved ones! Sina is available for adoption after 10AM on 3/5/17 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center.

