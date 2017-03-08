Peach Blossom Festival blooms with ex...

Peach Blossom Festival blooms with excited students giving live performances

Elementary school students from up and down the Valley gain confidence with their public speaking skills while also seeing a college campus up close. Madison Elementary first-grade students of Sanger, from left, Madison Maurer, Ismael Lopez, Gosing Vang, Drake Fields, Brittany Bautista, Alexander Castaneda and Brea Poindexter perform their oral presentation on stage at Fresno State's John Wright Theater on the first day of the annual Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

