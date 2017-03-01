Patient story: Maternal-Fetal Service...

Patient story: Maternal-Fetal Services and newborn surgery

When Darsy Caballero was pregnant, she learned that her baby would be born with a serious defect called gastroschisis. Her obstetrician referred her to Valley Children's Maternal Fetal Center.

