Notorious B.I.G. gets all the love at pop-up cafe in downtown Fresno

Eli Ybarra is a fan of Notorious B.I.G., to the point that he was up at 3 a.m. to be the first in line at Big Poppa's, a pop-up cafe that opened at 5:46 a.m. at Take 3 Burgers on Fulton Mall. "I got the wakeup call," said Nicole Perez, who joined Ybarra and about a dozen other fans to eat the Biggie breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.