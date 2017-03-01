Northeast Fresno water plant reopens after fall/winter shutdown
Tracing the 18-year path that begins with planning for a new water plant and includes the mishandling of northeast Fresno residents' complaints over their water. Illustrated by SW Parra; video by Gary Funk and Aleksandra Konstantinovic; compiled by Tim Sheehan; narrated by Joshua Tehee; music: "Deliberate Thought" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under Creative Commons A large pipe brings water from the Enterprise Canal into a surface water treatment plant in northeast Fresno in this September 2016 photo.
