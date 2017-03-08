Jury: Businessman guilty of smashing glass in womana s face at Tower District bar
Fresno businessman Kelly Duley was found guilty Wednesday of smashing a cocktail glass into the face of a woman inside a Tower District bar and grill in July 2013. Duley, who had been free on $140,000 bail, was handcuffed and taken to the Fresno County Jail until his sentencing hearing.
