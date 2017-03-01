Joan Voris: Longest-serving UCSF Fresno dean led program through major changes

Dr. Joan L. Voris was a modest, hardworking pediatrician who was tapped to head the UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program , and would go on to lead the institution through major changes during her tenure as the longest-serving associate dean in the history of the doctor training program. In her 24 years as a UCSF faculty member and 12 years as associate dean of UCSF Fresno - from September 2002 to January 2015 - Dr. Voris oversaw the transition of the program from the old county-operated Valley Medical Center to the private, not-for-profit Community Medical Centers and the opening of the UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research.

