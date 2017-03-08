Fresno police identify suspects, announce arrests in high-profile murders

Fresno police Wednesday identified suspects in two high-profile murders committed in February, one involving pregnant Amber Baker, 20, who was shot inside her apartment near Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue on Feb. 26, and the second the slaying of homeless Tina Luster, 42, whose body was found near Blackstone and Home avenues on Feb. 17. Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer named Gabriel Garza, 18, and Isaac Razo, a 17-year-old minor who was the boyfriend of Baker, as suspects in Baker's slaying. A third man, Jonathan Guizar, 19, is also sought in the case and on unrelated robbery charges.

