Fresno High students rally for social justice

Students, numbering around 150, gather for a rally to support social justice at Fresno High School, in front of Royce Hall, and to ask Fresno Unified school board to make a safe school environment, Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. On Feb. 26, a group of eight people used distraction techniques to burglarize Harris Ranch Store during its business hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.