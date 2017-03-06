Fresno High students rally for social justice
Students, numbering around 150, gather for a rally to support social justice at Fresno High School, in front of Royce Hall, and to ask Fresno Unified school board to make a safe school environment, Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. On Feb. 26, a group of eight people used distraction techniques to burglarize Harris Ranch Store during its business hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|margaret mims supremist
|Mon
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Mon
|Pauline Kisselmoore
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Sun
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC