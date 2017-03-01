Fresno great-grandmother stabbed to death, 17-year-old arrested
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after his 74-year-old great-grandmother was stabbed to death, the Fresno County Sheriff's Officer reported. Lt. Jose Salinas said deputies responding to the 2000 block of North Polk Avenue about 7:40 p.m. found the woman, identfied as Lupe Suarez, unconscious.
