Fresno County will try a " again a " ...

Fresno County will try a " again a " to sell old juvenile hall complex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno County's old juvenile hall complex in southeast Fresno is once again up for sale, after county supervisors voted Tuesday to declare the 12.6 acres as surplus and set a minimum price of $1.5 million for the property. The declaration follows an unsuccessful attempt last fall to do the same thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier 7 hr Frommage 2
margaret mims supremist Mon obesity send deputy 1
Obama Caught Monkeying with Election Sun Ochelle Mi 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Mar 5 Former Client 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Mar 5 Thank You God 49
News Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Scotty 2
Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake Feb 28 Liberty FerSmall 3
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC