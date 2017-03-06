Fresno County will try a " again a " to sell old juvenile hall complex
Fresno County's old juvenile hall complex in southeast Fresno is once again up for sale, after county supervisors voted Tuesday to declare the 12.6 acres as surplus and set a minimum price of $1.5 million for the property. The declaration follows an unsuccessful attempt last fall to do the same thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|7 hr
|Frommage
|2
|margaret mims supremist
|Mon
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Sun
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC