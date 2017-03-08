Fresno attorney Warren Paboojian named trial lawyer of the year by statewide group

Over three decades, Fresno attorney Warren Paboojian has collected several honors, including Trial Lawyer of the Year from the Consumer Attorneys of California in 2008; San Joaquin College of Law Hall of Fame in 2011; and top 100 "Super Lawyers" of Northern California for five consecutive years. Paboojian can add a new honor to his rA©sumA©: 2017 Trial Lawyer of the Year by CAL-ABOTA, a chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

