Fresno attorney Warren Paboojian named trial lawyer of the year by statewide group
Over three decades, Fresno attorney Warren Paboojian has collected several honors, including Trial Lawyer of the Year from the Consumer Attorneys of California in 2008; San Joaquin College of Law Hall of Fame in 2011; and top 100 "Super Lawyers" of Northern California for five consecutive years. Paboojian can add a new honor to his rA©sumA©: 2017 Trial Lawyer of the Year by CAL-ABOTA, a chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|powerball winner fraud (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|wallmart elder q...
|3
|nessa da one
|Mar 8
|her man
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Mar 8
|Frommage
|2
|margaret mims supremist
|Mar 6
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Mar 5
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC