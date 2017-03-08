Free libraries open in two Fresno Housing Authority properties
Two Fresno Housing Authority properties are getting libraries thanks to a donation from Francine and Murray Farber of Fresno in honor of their son who was an avid reader and advocate for low-income and homeless causes. Mike's Books will open March 14 at Cedar Courts in southeast Fresno and the second location will follow at Sequoia Courts in southwest Fresno.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
