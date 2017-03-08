Free libraries open in two Fresno Hou...

Free libraries open in two Fresno Housing Authority properties

8 hrs ago

Two Fresno Housing Authority properties are getting libraries thanks to a donation from Francine and Murray Farber of Fresno in honor of their son who was an avid reader and advocate for low-income and homeless causes. Mike's Books will open March 14 at Cedar Courts in southeast Fresno and the second location will follow at Sequoia Courts in southwest Fresno.

Fresno, CA

