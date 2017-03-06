Faith in Fresno trains rapid response team to defend undocumented facing deportation

Faith in Fresno organizer Sukaina Hussain helps lead a rapid response team training at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Fresno on Monday night to support undocumented immigrants facing the threat of deportation. Undocumented immigrants threatened by deportation have an ally in a team of Fresno clergy and community members now training themselves on how to best come to their defense.

