Eri Washington plant receives Naid Aaa certification

The electronics recycling company ERI , headquartered in Fresno, California, has received AAA certification from the National Association for Information Destruction , Phoenix, for its electronics recycling facility in Summer, Washington. The Washington facility joins ERI's facilities in California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts and Texas that have earned the AAA certification .

