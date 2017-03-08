Driver arrested after running over man lying in street in front of hospital

Police Thursday arrested the driver of an SUV after an usual hit-and-run homicide early Thursday in front of St. Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno. Lt. Joe Gomez said the driver faces charges of manslaughter in the incident, which began when a person inside the hospital was escorted to a bus bench by hospital security just before 1 a.m., following some type of disturbance.

