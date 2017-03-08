Driver arrested after running over ma...

Driver arrested after running over man lying in street in front of hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Police Thursday arrested the driver of an SUV after an usual hit-and-run homicide early Thursday in front of St. Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno. Lt. Joe Gomez said the driver faces charges of manslaughter in the incident, which began when a person inside the hospital was escorted to a bus bench by hospital security just before 1 a.m., following some type of disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nessa da one Wed her man 1
Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier Wed Frommage 2
margaret mims supremist Mar 6 obesity send deputy 1
Obama Caught Monkeying with Election Mar 5 Ochelle Mi 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Mar 5 Former Client 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Mar 5 Thank You God 49
News Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Scotty 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC