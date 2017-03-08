Doctors perform surgery on boy born with five thumbs
A 16-month-old boy who was born with five thumbs has been given back the use of his hands after doctors removed the extra fingers in an amazing surgery. Little Kyrie Carter, from Fresno, California, was born with two thumbs on his right hand and three thumbs on his left hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nessa da one
|Wed
|her man
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Wed
|Frommage
|2
|margaret mims supremist
|Mar 6
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Mar 5
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC