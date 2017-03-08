Doctors perform surgery on boy born w...

Doctors perform surgery on boy born with five thumbs

Read more: Daily Mail

A 16-month-old boy who was born with five thumbs has been given back the use of his hands after doctors removed the extra fingers in an amazing surgery. Little Kyrie Carter, from Fresno, California, was born with two thumbs on his right hand and three thumbs on his left hand.

