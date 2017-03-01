Colorful dances, traditional music ma...

Colorful dances, traditional music mark Fresnoa s 17th annual Chinese New Year celebration

About 2,000 people came out to Fresno's Chinatown on Saturday for the 17th annual Chinese New Year parade and festivities. The diverse crowd stretched out onto F street between Kern and Tulare Streets, taking in the traditional music and colorful dances.

