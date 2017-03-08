Burglar flees from home after homeowner pulls gun
A burglar who warned homeowners in central Fresno that he was armed ran from the house after a man inside pulled his own handgun Wednesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dakota Avenue and Ninth Street.
