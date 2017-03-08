Brand a will probably supporta Fresno recreational marijuana ban

Brand a will probably supporta Fresno...

Brand will probably support Fresno recreational marijuana ban

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will likely support a proposal to ban recreational marijuana sales in the city, he said in an interview Wednesday, citing "inconclusive results" from city research and personal reservations. "When you have a sibling involved in drugs, it has a terrible effect on the family," Brand said.

