Boy, 17, dead of gunshot in southeast...

Boy, 17, dead of gunshot in southeast Fresno. Police ask: was it suicide? Or murder?

19 hrs ago

Fresno police on Thursday were trying to determine whether the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy was a homicide or a suicide. Police at North Ninth Street and East Iowa Avenue, where a 17-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

