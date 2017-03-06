Born with five thumbs, Fresno infant among many to receive plastic...
At 16 months old, Kyrie already has a good handle of a basketball, his family says - despite being born with five thumbs. "Some families will ask, 'Are two thumbs better than one? Can it put a wicked spin on a baseball?' - those types of functional questions.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
