4 fledgling breweries to try at the Clovis Craft Beer Crawl

Sean Wolfe, far left, Richard Benevedes, second from left, Brad Edmunds, second from right, and Dave Maur, far right, are preparing for the launch of the new Two Dudes Brewing craft brewery in Clovis, Calif. Two Dudes Brewery will be one of several craft breweries in this year's Clovis Craft Beer Crawl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.