16-year-old shot after gang member mi...

16-year-old shot after gang member mistook him for rival, police believe

Read more: The Fresno Bee

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower back Monday after he was apparently mistaken for a rival by a passing gang member in southwest Fresno, police said. Lt. Joe Gomez said the boy was walking with his cousin and other children down Lorena Avenue toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a black, four-door Ford Taurus pulled up beside them.

