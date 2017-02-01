Yemeni immigrants prevail in lawsuit challenging Trumpa s executive order
In another legal ruling against President Donald J. Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a federal judge in Los Angeles signed an order Tuesday night to allow more than two dozen people from Yemen who are held up in transit in Africa to fly into Los Angeles International Airport. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by a lawyer in Djibouti who is representing an estimated 200 clients, including United States citizens, lawful permanent residents, and relatives who obtained visas after undergoing what they claim was an "extreme" vetting process that included security background checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|8 hr
|Slappy McGee
|3
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC