Yemeni immigrants prevail in lawsuit challenging Trumpa s executive order

12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

In another legal ruling against President Donald J. Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a federal judge in Los Angeles signed an order Tuesday night to allow more than two dozen people from Yemen who are held up in transit in Africa to fly into Los Angeles International Airport. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by a lawyer in Djibouti who is representing an estimated 200 clients, including United States citizens, lawful permanent residents, and relatives who obtained visas after undergoing what they claim was an "extreme" vetting process that included security background checks.

