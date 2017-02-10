WWII vet and Japanese American internee shows his good luck belt of a thousand dots
Robert Yano shows us his "zendebadi," a treasured part of his combat legacy during World War II, which took him through Europe as a member of the Army 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The belt has a thousand red dots, sewn by women in the Gila River internment camp and given to him before he left for boot camp.
