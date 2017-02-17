Woman dead in crash on Kearney Boulevard west of Fresno
A woman is dead after she was involved in a crash west of Highway 99 on Saturday morning, said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC