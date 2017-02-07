What ita s like to go to the doctor if youa re both undocumented and LGBT in the Valley

Luis Ojeda, 27, leads demonstrators with a chant of "undocumented, unafraid" while protesting Mayor Lee Brand's decision against declaring Fresno a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants outside Fresno City Hall on Jan. 27. Ojeda, a longtime Fresno activist, is part of the so-called "undocuqueer" movement of undocumented LGBT youth. He's undocumented, and health care can be expensive without insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.