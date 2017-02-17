Western Prelacy News - 2/17/17
February 17, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: info@westernprelacy.org Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY ST. GARABED CHURCH IN HOLLYWOOD On Sunday, February 19, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|4 hr
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC