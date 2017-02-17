Western Prelacy News - 2/17/17

February 17, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: info@westernprelacy.org Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY ST. GARABED CHURCH IN HOLLYWOOD On Sunday, February 19, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood.

