Water level drops behind California d...

Water level drops behind California dam, easing flood fears

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The water level dropped Monday behind the nation's tallest dam, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. As the day began, officials from the California Department of Water Resources officials prepared to inspect an erosion scar on the spillway at the dam on Lake Oroville, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 53 min Username 86
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater 16 hr The Borg 1
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) Feb 10 Denise Carrillo 4
Ness Feb 10 Jose 14
Conartist lawyerss who violate the California b... Feb 10 lawyer 3
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Feb 10 ACLU 79
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Feb 9 Lolalola 164
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at February 13 at 6:28AM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC