Water level drops behind California dam, easing flood fears
Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emerge... . In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|sleepysolx3
|84
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|4 hr
|Peter
|83
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|Username
|86
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|21 hr
|The Borg
|1
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Denise Carrillo
|4
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
|Conartist lawyerss who violate the California b...
|Feb 10
|lawyer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC