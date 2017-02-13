Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam
There is a plan currently in place which would hopefully plug a hole in the emergency spillway, including using helicopters dropping bags of rock into the crevasse to prevent any further erosion. Here's the loud, chaotic scene as the choppers prepare for the rock drop via @judywbrandt on Twitter.
