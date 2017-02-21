Veteran gets a service dog to ease the stress of an amputated leg, PTSD
For 15 years, Gerald Whittaker has been training dogs at the Assistance Service Dog Educational Center in the old schoolhouse north of town. Some of the dogs he trains are for veterans who have traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder, or both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|12 hr
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sat
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Betty
|7
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Feb 23
|Brian
|952
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 23
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC