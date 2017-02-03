Up to 70 people evacuated from Fresno...

Up to 70 people evacuated from Fresno apartment complex after fire

16 hrs ago

About 70 people were evacuated from a southeast Fresno apartment complex Saturday night, Fresno City Fire Deputy Chief Todd Tuggle said. Around 7:45 p.m. a fire started from a single apartment at Sunnyside Glen Apartments, 5675 E. Balch Ave., spreading heavy smoke throughout the two-story complex.

