Tyler Henry will have book signing in Fresno

Hanford resident Tyler Henry will be at Barnes & Noble, 7849 N. Blackstone, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. He will be signing copies of his book, "Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side" . Henry's series on E!, "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," has been one of the biggest programs to air on the cable channel.

