Two Killed And One Hurt In Two Crashe...

Two Killed And One Hurt In Two Crashes On I-70 Sunday, February 26

13 hrs ago

A pick-up and semi truck collide on I-70 east bound in ClarkCounty just before 4p.m. Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police say that a semi truck driven by 28 year old Satwinder Khinda of Fresno, CA was stopped in traffic due to another crash when he was hit from behind by a pickup driven by 39 year old Brain Mesnard of Noble, Ill.

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,573

