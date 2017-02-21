Two Killed And One Hurt In Two Crashes On I-70 Sunday, February 26
A pick-up and semi truck collide on I-70 east bound in ClarkCounty just before 4p.m. Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police say that a semi truck driven by 28 year old Satwinder Khinda of Fresno, CA was stopped in traffic due to another crash when he was hit from behind by a pickup driven by 39 year old Brain Mesnard of Noble, Ill.
