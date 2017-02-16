Twenty One Pilots perform at Save Mar...

Twenty One Pilots perform at Save Mart Center in Fresno

Wednesday

A spotlight cuts through the darkness as Twenty One Pilots takes the stage Tuesday night in a sold out show, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. Fans scream as Twenty One Pilots performs in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

