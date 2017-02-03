Trump hiring freeze hasna t stopped Fresno VA hiring
The Fresno veterans hospital still is hiring doctors and nurses because veterans hospitals have a waiver from a federal hiring freeze imposed by President Donald Trump. Veterans hospitals across the country have struggled to hire doctors and have come under fire for long wait times for medical appointments.
