Truck found on fire with two bodies inside
The Fresno Police Department is investigating how a truck caught on fire early Tuesday morning and why two people were inside of it. The fire department responded to the area of West Griffith Way and North Brunswick Avenue a little after 1 a.m. after getting a call of a truck on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Thank You God
|48
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sun
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC