The people behind the Womena s March are calling for a womena s strike

Marchers from Women's March and Peace Fresno join forces to support women's right and to protest the Trump presidency along North Blackstone Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in northwest Fresno. Marchers from Women's March and Peace Fresno join together to support women's rights and to protest the Trump presidency along North Blackstone Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.