The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum
For creation of the Fresno County Historical Museum, The Big Fresno Fair wins its fourth Merrill Award, from the Western Fair Association. Stephen Chambers, Western Fair Association Executive Director talks about the museum- saying it's "perfect."
