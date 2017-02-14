Surprise flower deliveries make life a a little brightera for seniors alone this Valentinea s Day

One of the first things I learn from 79-year-old Sandi Craft of Fresno is that her name means "helper of mankind" - an apt description for the big-hearted retired kindergarten and special education teacher. Craft is normally the one doing the giving, but on Thursday morning, she receives a gift of her own: a bright bouquet of flowers delivered to her doorstep by 6-year-old Sophia Singh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.