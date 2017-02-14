Surprise flower deliveries make life a a little brightera for seniors alone this Valentinea s Day
One of the first things I learn from 79-year-old Sandi Craft of Fresno is that her name means "helper of mankind" - an apt description for the big-hearted retired kindergarten and special education teacher. Craft is normally the one doing the giving, but on Thursday morning, she receives a gift of her own: a bright bouquet of flowers delivered to her doorstep by 6-year-old Sophia Singh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|18 hr
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|19 hr
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|sleepysolx3
|84
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Mon
|Peter
|83
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Username
|86
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sun
|The Borg
|1
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC