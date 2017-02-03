Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno's Dog Show Weekend

Beckett the 4-year old Golden Retriever, right, looks to its human Megan Hundley, left, during the obedience portion of the Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno's All-Breed Dog Show Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Four days of canine activity concluded Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.